ICC Champions Trophy 2017: BBC Two to show highlights of every match

Both the Champions Trophy and Women's World Cup will be contested in England this summer

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Venues: The Oval, Edgbaston, Cardiff Dates: 1-18 June Coverage: Highlights on BBC Two; ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; in-play highlights and text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

BBC Sport will show highlights of the ICC Champions Trophy on BBC Two every night of the tournament from 1-18 June.

You can also follow every delivery via Test Match Special's ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, online and digital services.

In-play highlight clips will also be available for UK website users, along with live text commentary.

The Champions Trophy runs from 1-18 June, with hosts England among the favourites to win the tournament.

England open their campaign against Bangladesh on 1 June at The Oval, before travelling to Cardiff to face New Zealand on 6 June. They conclude their Group A fixture list against Australia on 10 June at Edgbaston.

The semi-finals take place on 14 and 15 June, with the final on Sunday, 18 June at The Oval.

Then you can follow all the action from the Women's World Cup with live text commentary and in-play highlights on the website, plus more ball-by-ball coverage with the TMS team.

The competition starts on 19 June with the final at Lord's on 23 July.

Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.