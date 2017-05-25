Twenty20 internationals could include DRS under ICC proposals

DRS was introduced to Test cricket in 2009 and one-day internationals in 2011

The Decision Review System (DRS) could be introduced in Twenty20 internationals under new proposals from the International Cricket Council.

Currently two unsuccessful reviews every 80 overs are allowed in Tests and one per innings in one-day games, but DRS did not previously feature in T20s.

The ICC proposed no loss of a review if a decision is "umpire's call" and the creation of a Test world championship.

If approved, the changes would begin on 1 October.

The ICC's 15-strong cricket committee, chaired by outgoing India coach Anil Kumble, includes a number of other leading ex-players including Andrew Strauss, director of England Cricket, Mahela Jayawardene and Rahul Dravid, plus Australia coach Darren Lehmann and director of England Women's Cricket Clare Connor.

They met in London this week and Kumble said: "We have had a wonderful couple of days discussing cricket issues and there are a number of highlights."

Should the ICC chief executives' committee approve the changes, the two new reviews after 80 overs ruling, which is currently employed in Test cricket, would be removed.

It also proposed to emulate the MCC's red card policy and give umpires the power to send players from the field in the most serious incidents of player misconduct.

All other offences would continue to be dealt with under the ICC Code of Conduct.

The committee also suggested introducing restrictions on bat dimensions - thickness of edges and depth of bat - plus a batsman will have made their ground "when a bat bounces after being grounded behind the crease by a running or diving batsman".