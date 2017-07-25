BBC Sport - Test Match Special: Pint-Sized Shane Warne 'ball of the century'

Sixty years of TMS: Warne's 'ball of the century'

  • From the section Cricket

BBC Sport's Pint-Sized Test Match Special travels back to Shane Warne's "ball of the century" when the legendary Australia leg-spinner bowled England's Mike Gatting with his first delivery in an Ashes Test at Old Trafford in 1993.

Listen to Sixty years of TMS on BBC Radio 5 live at 19:30 BST on Tuesday to relive the most memorable moments as chosen by listeners, players and commentators.

WATCH MORE: Pint-Sized TMS Gold - Test Match Special's funniest moments

Available to UK users only.

