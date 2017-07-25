BBC Sport's Pint-Sized Test Match Special travels back to Shane Warne's "ball of the century" when the legendary Australia leg-spinner bowled England's Mike Gatting with his first delivery in an Ashes Test at Old Trafford in 1993.

