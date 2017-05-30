Champions Trophy: India beat Bangladesh in warm-up fixture

India captain Virat Kohli made a half-century in their previous warm-up match against New Zealand

Champions Trophy warm-up game, The Oval India 324-7 (50 overs): Karthik 94, Pandya 80*, Dhawan 60 Bangladesh 84 all out (23.5 overs): Kumar 3-13, Yadav 3-16 India won by 240 runs Match scorecard

Bangladesh suffered a 240-run thrashing by India in their final warm-up game before they kick off their Champions Trophy campaign against hosts England on Thursday.

Shakib Al Hasan's team were bowled out for just 84 in reply to India's 324-7 - pace bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav doing the damage with three wickets apiece.

Wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik top-scored for India with a 77-ball 94 before he retired to allow other batsmen time in the middle.

Of those, Hardik Pandya clubbed four sixes in his unbeaten 80, but neither skipper Virat Kohli nor India's star man MS Dhoni batted.

Both teams were able to field 15 players, with only 11 allowed to bat or field at any one time.

Bangladesh meet England at the same venue, The Oval, on Thursday, with defending champions India's opening game of the Champions Trophy against Pakistan on Sunday.

Analysis

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, speaking before the game

Bangladesh are a real dark horse for the Champions Trophy. They come into the tournament with a lot of hope and promise.

Under head coach Chandika Hathurusingha they have made rapid progress in the past two years.

Hathurusingha is fortunate to have a very hungry and talented bunch of players.

What you see in Bangladesh right now is a growing confidence and enhanced game awareness. They are learning how to win matches and that makes them very dangerous opponents.

I am not sure they will go all the way, but I am confident they will cause problems.