Deutrom signals importance of interpro games

Cricket Ireland Chief Executive Warren Deutrom says the granting of first-class status to interprovincial games is a key part of Ireland's progress as a major player in world cricket.

Deutrom was speaking on the first day of a three-day match between the Northern Knights and North West Warriors at Eglinton Cricket Club.

He emphasised that Cricket Ireland had to meet a range of "robust and rigorous criteria" set by the ICC to secure the new status for the competition, which is in its fifth year.

Top Stories