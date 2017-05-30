BBC Sport - Cricket Ireland CEO Warren Deutrom emphasises importance of interprovincial games
Deutrom signals importance of interpro games
Cricket Ireland Chief Executive Warren Deutrom says the granting of first-class status to interprovincial games is a key part of Ireland's progress as a major player in world cricket.
Deutrom was speaking on the first day of a three-day match between the Northern Knights and North West Warriors at Eglinton Cricket Club.
He emphasised that Cricket Ireland had to meet a range of "robust and rigorous criteria" set by the ICC to secure the new status for the competition, which is in its fifth year.