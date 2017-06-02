County Championship: Ben Coad puts Yorkshire on top against Lancashire

Ben Coad (right) has now taken 29 Championship wickets this season at an average of just 13.82

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Headingley (day one): Lancashire 125: McLaren 30, Parry 30; Coad 6-25, Sidebottom 3-30 Yorkshire 93-2: Lyth 40*, Handscomb 33 Lancashire 0 pts, Yorkshire 3 pts Match scorecard

Yorkshire pace bowler Ben Coad took a career-best 6-25 as Lancashire were skittled for just 125 on day one of a rain-delayed Roses match at Headingley.

He was brought on for the 15th over and took 4-6 in his first 18 deliveries.

England's Haseeb Hameed was caught behind for nine, but Ryan McLaren and Stephen Parry both made 30 to see the visitors to three figures.

Ryan Sidebottom supported Coad with 3-30 and Adam Lyth then made 40 not out as Yorkshire reached stumps on 93-2.

Having drawn at Old Trafford two weeks ago, Lancashire started the match in fourth place, one spot higher than the home side.

There was no play before lunch because of the weather, but once under way they were soon in trouble as Sidebottom dismissed Alex Davies and Luke Procter with successive balls.

Coad's second delivery accounted for Hameed and he followed that up with the wickets of Shiv Chanderpaul and Dane Vilas in the same over.

Lancashire slumped to 48-6 before Mclaren and Jordan Clark added 27, the biggest partnership of the innings, which came to an end in the 44th over when Coad had Parry caught at second slip.

Alex Lees fell cheaply at the start of Yorkshire's reply and Peter Handscomb (33) edged Procter to the keeper, but Lyth hit seven fours before the rain returned to end play.