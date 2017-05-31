NW Warriors need 77 runs, with eight left, to beat Northern Knights in Inter-Pro

North West Warriors look well placed to clinch victory on Thursday

North West Warriors need 77 runs, with eight wickets remaining, to earn victory over the Northern Knights in the historic Inter-Pro at Eglinton.

The Warriors moved on from 89-4 to post 167 in reply to the Knights' first-innings total of 130.

As Davy Scanlon produced figures of 5-29, the Knights were dismissed for 161 in their second innings.

That left the Warriors needing 125 from 119 overs to clinch victory and they had reached 48-2 by the close.

Niall McDonnell and Andy McBrine both hit 30 in the North West's first innings while Robert McKinley top-scored in the Knights' second innings with an unbeaten 43 as Greg Thompson notched 37 with Shane Getkake contributing 35.

The three-day Eglinton contest sees a first-class game being played in the domestic game in Ireland for the first time.

Inter-Provincial - Day Two

Northern Knight (First innings) 130 (37.5 overs): J Shannon 71, C Young 5-37, S Thompson 3-32 and 161 (55 overs): R McKinley 43 no, G Thompson 37, S Getkake 35, D Scanlon 5-29

North West Warriors 167 (First innings) 167 (64.5 overs): N McDonnell 30, A McBrine 30, Nat Smith 4-34 and 48 for two after 15 overs