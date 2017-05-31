NW Warriors need 77 runs, with eight left, to beat Northern Knights in Inter-Pro
North West Warriors need 77 runs, with eight wickets remaining, to earn victory over the Northern Knights in the historic Inter-Pro at Eglinton.
The Warriors moved on from 89-4 to post 167 in reply to the Knights' first-innings total of 130.
As Davy Scanlon produced figures of 5-29, the Knights were dismissed for 161 in their second innings.
That left the Warriors needing 125 from 119 overs to clinch victory and they had reached 48-2 by the close.
Niall McDonnell and Andy McBrine both hit 30 in the North West's first innings while Robert McKinley top-scored in the Knights' second innings with an unbeaten 43 as Greg Thompson notched 37 with Shane Getkake contributing 35.
The three-day Eglinton contest sees a first-class game being played in the domestic game in Ireland for the first time.
Inter-Provincial - Day Two
Northern Knight (First innings) 130 (37.5 overs): J Shannon 71, C Young 5-37, S Thompson 3-32 and 161 (55 overs): R McKinley 43 no, G Thompson 37, S Getkake 35, D Scanlon 5-29
North West Warriors 167 (First innings) 167 (64.5 overs): N McDonnell 30, A McBrine 30, Nat Smith 4-34 and 48 for two after 15 overs