Kent v Durham: Paul Collingwood helps visitors make strong start with bat

Paul Collingwood passed 500 Championship runs in 2017 during his innings at Canterbury

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence (day one): Durham 318-5: Collingwood 93*, Pringle 71; Stevens 2-55, Coles 2-72 Kent: Yet to bat Kent 1 pt, Durham 3 pts Scorecard

Captain Paul Collingwood continued his good form in helping Durham make a promising start to their Division Two match against Kent at Canterbury.

Collingwood (93 not out) passed 50 for the fourth time in his past five Championship innings as the visitors reached 318-5 at the close on day one.

The 41-year-old ex-England batsman shared a fifth-wicket stand of 141 with Ryan Pringle, who made 71.

Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah ended with 0-60 from 20 overs on his Kent debut.

Durham openers Stephen Cook (25) and Keaton Jennings (43) put on 79 for the first wicket but none of their top four batsmen were unable to convert good starts into big scores, with Darren Stevens (2-55) checking the visitors' progress.

Collingwood and Pringle came together at 148-4 and pushed Durham into a strong position, the latter scoring his second Championship half-century of 2017 before edging behind off Matt Coles (2-72).