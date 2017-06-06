BBC Sport - England v New Zealand: Joe Root nearly run out by team mate Ben Stokes

Relieved Root survives run out scare

England's Joe Root is nearly run out when Stokes' straight drive is touched on to the stumps by New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham in their Champions Trophy match in Cardiff.

Root wasn't so lucky in the 34th over as he chops a Corey Anderson ball onto his stumps and is out for 64.

Follow in-play highlights, radio commentary and live text coverage here.

Available to UK users only.

