Mark Cosgrove: Leicestershire club captain signs new deal

Mark Cosgrove made three one-day international appearances for Australia

Leicestershire club captain Mark Cosgrove has signed a one-year extension to his contract, to keep him with the county until the end of 2019.

The 32-year-old batsman has scored 2,903 first-class runs at an average of 46.88 since joining in 2015.

He was the county's top run-scorer in 2015 and 2016 and was named cricketer of the year last season.

"He has been a high-class performer across all formats in his time with us," said head coach Pierre de Bruyn.

Cosgrove also scored 277 runs in this year's One-Day Cup, making him second-highest scorer for the Foxes in the competition.