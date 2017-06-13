One-Day Cup: Kumar Sangakkara's 100th century sets up Surrey win at Yorkshire

Media playback is not supported on this device 'An absolute masterclass' - the best of Sangakarra's 100th century

Royal London One-Day Cup, Headingley Surrey 313-7 (50 overs): Sangakkara 121, Foakes 86; Rafiq 3-51 Yorkshire 289-9 (50 overs): Lyth 75, Handscomb 60; Rampaul 3-54 Surrey beat Yorkshire by 24 runs Scorecard

Kumar Sangakkara's 100th career century helped Surrey beat Yorkshire by 24 runs to reach the One-Day Cup semi-finals.

The Sri Lankan's brilliant run-a-ball 121, in a fourth-wicket stand of 180 with Ben Foakes (86), helped the visitors to 313-7 at Headingley.

Opener Adam Lyth struck 75 and Australia batsman Peter Handscomb made 60 but Yorkshire fell short on 289-9.

Surrey play Worcestershire at New Road in the last four on Saturday, with the final at Lord's on 1 July.

Essex host Nottinghamshire in the other semi-final on Friday.

Sangakkara, who is retiring from first-class cricket at the end of this season, looked in superb touch once again, offering only one difficult chance to Alex Lees on the boundary early on in his innings.

The 39-year-old mixed deft touches to the boundary with some brutal straight hitting over the rope to bring up his 39th List A century.

Kumar Sangakkara has scored 442 One-Day Cup runs at an average of 88 this summer

When he was eventually stumped off Azeem Rafiq and Foakes fell to the same bowler soon after, teenagers Ollie Pope (37) and Sam Curran (19) made sure Surrey passed 300.

In the chase, Yorkshire were well placed with Lyth and Jack Leaning (42) taking them to 126-1 at the halfway stage.

But once Lyth gifted a catch to Mark Stoneman on the cover boundary off seamer Ravi Rampaul and Leaning nicked Rampaul behind in his next over, Yorkshire began to struggle.

Skipper Gary Ballance (36) added 64 with Handscomb but could not push on, and only a late flurry of boundaries from Matthew Waite in his 34 prevented an even bigger winning margin for Surrey.