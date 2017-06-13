Pierre de Bruyn: Leicestershire head coach questions mental attitude

Pierre de Bruyn is in his first season as Leicestershire coach

Leicestershire head coach Pierre de Bruyn has questioned his side's mental attitude after they lost for a third time this season in Division Two of the County Championship.

Leicestershire lost to Sussex by five wickets at Grace Road despite dominating the first half of the game.

De Bruyn's side remain winless in the County Championship after six matches.

"It's a mental thing. We need to be a lot better," de Bruyn told BBC Radio Leicester.

Leicestershire posted 340 in their first innings after being asked to bat first by Sussex and then reduced their opposition to 156 for 7 and looked set to take a big lead.

But Vernon Philander's unbeaten 73 led a Sussex recovery to 284 all out, before Leicestershire folded for just 175 in their second innings, leaving Sussex 232 to win, a target achieved with comfort.

"We were driving the game but then that third innings disease came in again and we let ourselves down." said de Bruyn.

"Call it that mongrel attitude that you show when a bowler bowls a good spell when the wicket is showing just a little sign of inconsistency.

"It's just that resilience that you show to get through the difficult phases in an innings. We need to be a lot better there and it's definitely a mental thing."

Leicestershire are ninth in Division Two of the County Championship and resume their campaign against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge on 19 June.