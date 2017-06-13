Kumar Sangakkara: Sri Lanka scores 100th century of career

Media playback is not supported on this device The moment Sangakkara brought up 100th century

Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara scored the 100th century of his career in Surrey's One-Day Cup quarter-final.

The 39-year-old made 121 against Yorkshire at Headingley, his 39th limited-overs hundred to go with 61 in first-class cricket.

Sangakkara, who quit Tests in 2015, says he will retire from first-class cricket after this season.

The former Sri Lanka captain has scored 45,650 career runs in all forms of cricket.

He brought up his hundred with a single to third man off Matt Fisher to help Surrey post 313-7.

He has enjoyed a stellar season for Surrey in County Championship Division One, averaging 90.60 in six matches.

Sangakkara last month fell 16 runs short of becoming only the fourth player to make six consecutive first-class centuries.

He is fifth on the all-time list of leading Test run scorers with 12,400 in 134 Tests, and only India legend Sachin Tendulkar has made more than Sangakkara's 14,234 runs in 404 one-day internationals.