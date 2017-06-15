Scotland beat Zimbabwe to claim first ODI win over a Test nation

Scotland's Michael Leask (right) was 59 not out before also bowling during the Zimbabwe innings

One-day international, Edinburgh: Scotland 317-6: Coetzer 109, Leask 59, Wallace 58 Zimbabwe 272 all out: Waller 92, Williams 70, Mire 40 Scotland won by 26 runs (DLS method) Scorecard

Scotland recorded their first official one-day international win over a Test nation as they beat Zimbabwe on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

The Scots won the toss and elected to bat. Captain Kyle Coetzer top-scored with 109 and Craig Wallace and Michael Leask both contributed half centuries.

Scotland totalled 317, while in reply Zimbabwe amassed 107-4 before rain.

When play resumed, Zimbabwe were set an adjusted total of 299 to win but finished on 272 all out.

The Scots' May win over Sri Lanka was not classed as a first win over full member opposition as the two-game series was not given full ODI status.

Scotland, with Coetzer's century, put themselves on course for victory

Opener Matt Cross contributed 33 in Scotland's innings but it was Coetzer's century that led the way for the hosts in Edinburgh.

He received good support from Wallace (58 off 54 balls) and Leask, who cracked 59 not out off 38 balls.

Sean Williams took two of the Scottish wickets and then scored 70 at comfortably better than a run a ball in Zimbabwe's innings, bettered only by Malcolm Waller's brutal 92 off 62 balls.

Solomon Mire (40) and Hamilton Masakadza (38) had earlier given the tourists a positive start with the bat.

Con de Lange excelled for Scotland, taking five wickets, including those of Mire and Waller.