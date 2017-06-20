Nottinghamshire v Leicestershire: Samit Patel hits 247 before James Pattinson shines

Samit Patel's last four scores across all formats are 247, 122 not out, 66 and 257 not out

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge (day two): Nottinghamshire 548-9 dec: Patel 247, Taylor 61, Broad 50*; Klein 6-142 Leicestershire 134: Horton 31; Pattinson 5-33 Leicestershire will follow on 414 runs behind Nottinghamshire 8 pts, Leicestershire 2 pts Scorecard

Samit Patel became the first player to hit back-to-back double centuries for Nottinghamshire before their bowlers skittled Leicestershire on day two.

After starting on 157, he eventually made 247 before they declared on 548-9, with Dieter Klein claiming 6-142.

Patel - who scored 257 in his last Championship innings - faced 305 balls, hitting 31 boundaries.

James Pattinson then took 5-33 as Leicestershire were bowled out for 134, 414 in arrears.

The home side enforced the follow-on but bad light prevented the players returning for Leicestershire's second innings.

Notts all-rounder Samit Patel:

"I'm obviously very pleased to get back-to-back double centuries. If you are in form you have got to try and make the most of it and that's what I'm trying to do.

"I was very disappointed to get out in the way I did but I'm happy with the way it's going and as long as we are winning it doesn't matter.

"We talk about consistency and being ruthless in the dressing room and whoever is in it's all about making partnerships, they were really crucial."

(on Pattinson) "He's a game changer, we know how good he is. He bowls at good pace and he swings them and he's bowled fantastically well for us all year. He's quick, I've faced him in the nets and you have to have your wits about you."

Leicestershire pace bowler Dieter Klein:

"Arriving here this morning, our team talk was all about getting early wickets and we got that, but they were able to set it up to have a bit of a whack at the end.

"Samit batted very well but the position we are in now we have to keep fighting and hope for the best.

"I think a lot of the guys came into this game with positive attitude and tried to embrace playing against a quality attack like this.

"Although it didn't work out in the first innings, I'm sure the guys will come back tomorrow and embrace it again, and hopefully execute it better."