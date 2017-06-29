Thisara Perera: Sri Lanka all-rounder joins Gloucestershire for T20 Blast

Thisara Perera has played in 119 one-day internationals for Sri Lanka

Gloucestershire have made Thisara Perera their second overseas signing for this season's T20 Blast.

The Sri Lanka all-rounder, a right-arm seamer and left-handed batsman, replaces Australia's Andrew Tye.

Tye was set to be the county's second T20 Blast overseas player until he injured his shoulder in May.

Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft is Gloucestershire's other overseas recruit for the summer, playing in all three formats of the game.

Perera, 28, has taken 11 Test wickets, 129 in one-day internationals and 36 in Twenty20 internationals.

He has a strike rate of 143.42 in international T20s and has hit seven ODI half-centuries.

Gloucestershire open their T20 Blast campaign against Middlesex in Cheltenham on 7 July.