Ireland & Afghanistan awarded Test status by International Cricket Council

Kevin O'Brien's blistering century helped Ireland beat England in the 2011 World Cup

Ireland and Afghanistan have been granted Test status by the International Cricket Council.

It increases the number of countries competing at the top level of international cricket to 12.

They are the first admissions since Bangladesh gained Test status in 2000.

The two countries, who already have one-day and Twenty20 international status, have enjoyed notable successes against Test-playing nations in global competitions in recent years.

Ireland, who are 12th in the ICC one-day rankings, beat England in the 2011 World Cup, four years after a shock victory over Pakistan in the same competition.

Afghanistan are currently 10th in the rankings and recently drew an ODI series with T20 world champions West Indies.

Ireland and Derbyshire wicketkeeper Gary Wilson described it as a "historic day", writing on Twitter: "Years worth of work feels like it has been recognised. Here's to the beginning."

A rapid rise for Afghanistan

Afghanistan's rise has been rapid - the country's cricket board was only formed in 1995, by Afghan refugees living in Pakistan, but the country gained full ODI status in 2011 and became an ICC associate member in 2013.

Recent successes for Asghar Stanikzai's side, particularly in last year's World Twenty20 when they reached the Super 10 stage and beat West Indies, have further raised the country's profile.

The team also competed in the 2014 Asian Cup featuring India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan and off-spinner Mohammad Nabi both impressed in the recent Indian Premier League; Khan was the sixth highest wicket-taker in his debut campaign with 17 scalps.

Both broke into the top 10 of the ODI bowling rankings during the recent tour of the West Indies, when Khan took 7-18, the fourth best ODI bowling figures in history.

Ireland and Afghanistan have invested heavily in their domestic competitions in recent years.

Afghanistan beat Ireland by an innings and 172 runs in a four-day Intercontinental Cup in March in April.