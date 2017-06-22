West Indies v India 2017: Fixtures, results and scorecards

June
|23 West Indies v India, Port of Spain (1st ODI)
|Match due to begin at 14:00 BST
|Scorecard
|25 West Indies v India, Port of Spain (2nd ODI)
|Match due to begin at 14:00 BST
|Scorecard
|30 West Indies v India, North Sound (3rd ODI)
|Match due to begin at 14:00 BST
July
|2 West Indies v India, North Sound (4th ODI)
|Match due to begin at 14:00 BST
|6 West Indies v India, Kingston (5th ODI)
|Match due to begin at 14:00 BST
|9 West Indies v India, Kingston (1st T20)
|Match due to begin at 16:30 BST
Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.