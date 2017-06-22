West Indies v India 2017: Fixtures, results and scorecards

West Indies will face India in five ODIs and then a single Twenty20s match starting on 23 June

June

23 West Indies v India, Port of Spain (1st ODI)
Match due to begin at 14:00 BST
Scorecard
25 West Indies v India, Port of Spain (2nd ODI)
Match due to begin at 14:00 BST
Scorecard
30 West Indies v India, North Sound (3rd ODI)
Match due to begin at 14:00 BST

July

2 West Indies v India, North Sound (4th ODI)
Match due to begin at 14:00 BST
6 West Indies v India, Kingston (5th ODI)
Match due to begin at 14:00 BST
9 West Indies v India, Kingston (1st T20)
Match due to begin at 16:30 BST

