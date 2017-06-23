Australia players' union rejects Cricket Australia's revised pay offer

Australia's next Test series is in Bangladesh, starting in August

Australia cricket players' union has rejected a revised pay offer from Cricket Australia, as the possibility of future matches being affected grows.

The governing body said it would offer a greater share of surpluses for domestic players, as well as international players.

But in a statement, the Australian Cricketers' Association says the two bodies remain "far apart".

"The parties have not reached agreement on many fundamental issues," it said.

More to follow.