Australia players' union rejects Cricket Australia's revised pay offer
-
- From the section Cricket
Australia cricket players' union has rejected a revised pay offer from Cricket Australia, as the possibility of future matches being affected grows.
The governing body said it would offer a greater share of surpluses for domestic players, as well as international players.
But in a statement, the Australian Cricketers' Association says the two bodies remain "far apart".
"The parties have not reached agreement on many fundamental issues," it said.
More to follow.