Lasith Malinga: Sri Lanka fine bowler for monkey remark

Lasith Malinga (left) was charged with making a statement to the media without the prior consent of the board

Sri Lanka have fined pace bowler Lasith Malinga after he compared the country's sports minister to a monkey.

Speaking after Dayasiri Jayasekara told Sri Lanka's players they were too fat at the Champions Trophy, Malinga said: "This is like a monkey getting into a parrot's nest and talking about it."

He added he did not care for criticism "from those who are warming chairs".

After apologising, Malinga was given a one-year ban - suspended for six months - and fined 50% of his next match fee.

That match is likely to be a one-day international against Zimbabwe in Galle on Friday, for which he is now available.

Sri Lanka have put former South Africa and Hampshire wicketkeeper Nic Pothas in temporary charge of the team after head coach Graham Ford stepped down.