Yorkshire v Surrey: England's Jason Roy on song as visitors shine at Headingley

The rare site of cricketers in whites under lights at Headingley

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Headingley (day one): Surrey 374-6: Burns 90, Roy 87, Sangakkara 82* Yorkshire: Yet to bat Surrey 4 pts, Yorkshire 2 pts Scorecard

Surrey's batsmen enjoyed the first three sessions of day-night County Championship cricket at Headingley as they piled up 374-6 against Yorkshire.

Rory Burns, Jason Roy and Kumar Sangakkara all hit half-centuries as Surrey, after opting to bat, ended the day poised for maximum batting points.

The solid Burns, with 90, put on 147 for the third wicket with the more flamboyant Roy (87), batting at four.

Sangakkara was 82 not out, 12 short of 1,000 first-class runs this season.

Burns played extremely well until he got a brute of a delivery to be caught behind off Tim Bresnan, who claimed his 500th wicket in first-class cricket.

But, on his first Championship appearance of the season, it was Roy's day, only overshadowed by the loss of two late wickets following Yorkshire's decision to take the new, visibly brighter pink ball.

England limited-overs opener Roy was dropped for the Champions Trophy semi-final, replaced by Yorkshire's Jonny Bairstow after a run of failures.

But, after hitting 92 in Surrey's One-day Cup semi-final win over Worcestershire, his 87 here off 91 balls, including 11 fours and two sixes, has kept him ticking over nicely for Saturday's Lord's final against Nottinghamshire.

Yorkshire's Tim Bresnan told BBC Radio Leeds:

"It was a kind of weird day. It nipped around with the new ball and we thought 'if it keeps doing this, we've got half a chance'. Then it stopped. When the ball got really soft, it was difficult and looked easy paced. It was quite slowish.

"They had a decent partnership. Burns and Roy played nicely. We probably didn't bowl too well either. But after tea we came out and pegged them back.

"I don't think the light played as much of a factor as we expected it to. The older ball was more difficult to see in twilight than the new one. It glowed a bit and didn't seem that difficult."

Surrey's Jason Roy told BBC Radio London:

"I loved being out there with Rory Burns again, batting and not being under too much scoreboard pressure. We didn't know how the ball was going to react. We saw it doing a little bit more than expected in the evening. But apart from that, everything was pretty standard.

"It was just a different colour. Everything else was pretty similar. It felt terrible off the bat. You didn't quite know when you'd middled it. It sounded horrible. But it was fine.

"You could see when the lights came on, the ball was like a lightbulb. It was extremely shiny and the boys had to get to grips with that. After three, four, five overs it died down."