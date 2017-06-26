Durham v Worcestershire: Brett D'Oliveira takes charge at Chester-le-Street

The view from the press box at Chester-le-Street

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day one): Durham 197: Poynter 43, Rushworth 30; Tongue 4-41, Hastings, 3-44, Leach 2-45 Worcestershire 213-4: D'Oliveira 91*, Clarke 45, Moeen Ali 36*; Wood 3-30 Worcestershire lead by 16 runs with six wickets remaining Worcestershire 4 pts, Durham 1 pt Scorecard

Worcestershire opener Brett D'Oliveira made a fine half-century to help his side end the day in control on 213-4.

A day of ups and downs on the inaugural day of day-night pink-ball Championship cricket began with Durham being reduced to 18-5 inside the first 10 overs.

Two half-century stands then helped the hosts recover to 197 all out.

But Worcestershire had passed that by the end of the day with D'Oliveira unbeaten on 91, supported by 36 from England all-rounder Moeen Ali.

Durham's total was made up almost entirely of three separate lower-order stands - 46 for the sixth wicket between captain Paul Collingwood and Ryan Pringle, 54 for the eighth wicket between Mark Wood and Stuart Poynter, then 50 for the last wicket from Chris Rushworth and Barry McCarthy.

England paceman Mark Wood then took three wickets, as Worcestershire's tactic of promoting Durham old boy John Hastings and captain Joe Leach did not quite come off, but D'Oliveira and Moeen put on 77 to hint at a sizable day-two lead.

Wood's England team-mate Ben Stokes had a day to forget, being caught behind off former Durham team-mate Hastings for a seven-ball duck before then shipping 69 in 12 wicketless overs.

Durham coach Jon Lewis told BBC Radio Newcastle:

"We knew Tom Latham had an injury but thought he would be OK for this match. It now looks like he will be out for two or three weeks.

"The pink ball didn't swing any more than the red. The seam is quite coarse and nylony.

"It gripped the pitch more when it was new and that created the early movement."

Worcestershire director of cricket Steve Rhodes told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"Durham had a good fightback. We learnt a lot from their innings and changed the tactics.

"We felt we needed to get the ball soft by belting it a few times, and also try to knock their bowlers off their stride when the ball was at its most dangerous.

"The move served its purpose. But we also have to pay tribute to Brett D'Oliveira, who played extremely well."