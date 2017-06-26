Northamptonshire v Leicestershire: Ben Duckett ton gives hosts advantage
-
- From the section Counties
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground, Northampton (day one):
|Northamptonshire 261: Duckett 112, Holden 92; Klein 6-80
|Leicestershire 65-4: Ackermann 24*; Kleinveldt 1-7
|Leicestershire 3 pts, Northamptonshire 2 pts
|Leicestershire trail Northamptonshire by 196 runs
|Scorecard
England's Ben Duckett hit an 89-ball century in the first session as Northants had the better of things against Leicestershire on day one.
Duckett (112) struck 20 fours on his way to a first County Championship ton of the season, but the hosts collapsed.
Left-armer Dieter Klein finished with figures of 6-80 as Northants were dismissed for 261, having been 211-3.
In reply, Leicestershire lost openers Paul Horton and Arun Harinath to close on 65-4, with a 196-run deficit.
Max Holden (92) was the last man to fall for Northants after a steady stand at the day-night game at Northampton.