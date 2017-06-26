Nottinghamshire v Kent: James Pattinson's three-wicket burst helps leaders dominate

Nottinghamshire's Riki Wessels catches Kent's Adam Rouse for 22 off Steven Mullaney

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge (day one): Kent 180: Bell-Drummond 84*; Mullaney 3-3, Pattinson 3-30 Notts 135-3: Mullaney 63* Notts 3 pts, Kent 0 pts Notts trail Kent by 45 runs Scorecard

James Pattinson took three wickets in eight balls as Nottinghamshire had the better of Kent in the first day-night Championship encounter at Trent Bridge.

Pattinson (3-30) reduced Kent to 6-3 to take his tally to 31 in five matches, before Daniel Bell-Drummond (84 not out) and Sam Billings (30) dug in.

Bell-Drummond hit 10 fours as he carried his bat, while Steven Mullaney (3-3) finished off the Kent innings.

Notts slipped to 52-3 in reply, but closed 45 runs behind on 135-3.

Darren Stevens and Adam Milne saw off Jake Libby (16) and Brendan Taylor respectively, before a superb ball from Matt Coles dismissed Samit Patel - who had made double hundreds in his last two Championship innings - for four.

Mullaney, who appeared to be unwell for much of his innings, ended the day unbeaten on 63, while Alex Hales was 28 not out as the pair shared an unbroken fourth-wicket partnership of 83.

Nottinghamshire bowler Luke Fletcher:

"Personally, it is nice to get some big players out, but as a bowing unit we all stuck together today and everyone chipped in with a few wickets.

"I didn't mind the pink ball, it was very different to the red ball as it didn't shine up as much as the red Dukes. It swung throughout the innings, so no real complaints from me at all.

"The way we've prepared for this game, I think things have gone as we expected. We'd have taken that as a day after losing the toss. We were pretty positive and pretty aggressive throughout, which is what we wanted to do."