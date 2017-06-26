Sussex v Gloucestershire: Luke Wright century gives hosts control

Luke Wright played 101 matches across both forms of white-ball cricket for England

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground (day one): Sussex 358-9 dec: Wright 118, Brown 52, Jordan 50; Taylor 3-93 Gloucestershire 31-0: Bancroft 18* Sussex 4 pts, Gloucestershire 3 pts Gloucestershire trail Sussex by 327 runs Scorecard

Luke Wright struck his first County Championship century since September 2015 as Sussex had the better of the opening day against Gloucestershire.

The hosts were 66-3 when Wright came to the crease, but the former England all-rounder hit 14 fours and three sixes as his 118 put them in command of the day-night game at Hove.

Ben Brown made 52 and Chris Jordan 50 before Sussex declared on 358-9.

Gloucestershire closed on 31-0 from seven overs, still 327 runs behind.

Sussex batsman Luke Wright:

"Walking down the steps going out to bat I was determined to play my own game and, if that meant hitting the off-spinner for six first ball if that opportunity came I'd do it - and I did!

"I spent most of last season injured so I didn't get many opportunities to bat like that. Since giving up the captaincy, which was a very difficult decision for me to make, I've tried to enjoy myself and play with freedom.

"The pink ball definitely did more when it was new. It's a shame we couldn't get a wicket or two at the end after declaring but credit to their openers, they got through it well."

Gloucestershire coach Richard Dawson:

"We bowled really well in the first session, not so well in the middle and then dragged it back at the end with the second new ball.

"We told our guys to be aware that they might declare and have a few overs at us before the end.

"But the way our openers got through those seven overs was excellent. They did really well and hopefully have set us up for a good day."