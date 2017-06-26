Tabraiz Shamsi: Northants sign South Africa spinner as Seekuge Prasanna cover

Tabriaz Shamsi averages 26.11 with the ball in domestic T20 cricket, and has played in the Indian Premier League

South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi will join Northants on a three-match T20 Blast deal while Seekuge Prasanna is on Sri Lanka duty.

Left-armer Shamsi, 27, made his international T20 debut during June's series against England and has also featured in one Test match.

He will play the first of his three games against Derbyshire on 7 July.

"He's a very effective leg-spinner which I believe is crucial in modern T20 cricket," said coach David Ripley.