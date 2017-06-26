Eoin Morgan: England captain was wrong to rest himself - Michael Vaughan

Media playback is not supported on this device Malan's excellent debut with the bat

England captain Eoin Morgan was wrong to rest himself for the 19-run Twenty20 win over South Africa on Sunday, says former skipper Michael Vaughan.

Morgan, 30, was one of several players not to feature in the series decider and Vaughan says ticket prices should reflect the team which is put out.

Vaughan said on BBC Radio 5 live: "Why, as England captain, would he rest?

"Are the fans happy to pay, arrive at the venue and see an England team without some of their stars?"

'I expect my captain to go out and play'

England's win in Cardiff completed a 2-1 victory in the three match T20 series with South Africa

Notable England absentees from the game in Cardiff included regulars Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes.

Vaughan, 42, was speaking on the Tuffers and Vaughan Cricket Show, alongside former England spinner Phil Tufnell.

He said too many players were rested and the captain should have featured.

"What doesn't sit with me was that seven or eight players of high quality weren't playing," said Vaughan. "Two or three I get.

"The England captain sitting in the dugout, doing the commentary, I don't get it. I expect my captain to go out and play."

'You have not won anything yet'

Pre-tournament favourites England suffered a shock loss to Pakistan in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy

Vaughan, who played 82 Tests for England and captained them to the 2005 Ashes, said the national team should focus on winning trophies before resting players.

"Yes, build the squad, but you haven't won anything yet. It's a big squad, it's getting very complicated," he said.

"They failed in the Champions Trophy, where they were expected to win, they were the favourites. We talk about rest and rotation far too early and we're not winning enough."

Categorising ticket prices

Despite resting key players, England were comfortable winners with 29-year-old debutant Dawid Malan impressing with a quickfire 78.

Acknowledging the success of Malan and the win, Vaughan said it was unfair on the fans who expected to see the star players that would have been "on the billboard and posters advertising the game" when tickets for the Cardiff match went on sale.

Vaughan suggested categorising ticket prices for different series, depending on the opposition.

"I have a problem with these bilateral series because they're becoming less and less relevant," he said.

"If England are playing Australia they play their best team so you pay top dollar, Category A.

"There might be a Category B where you pay a certain price because players will be rested.

"There might be a Category C for something like this T20 series, which was after the Champions Trophy and before the Test series against South Africa. Maybe the ticket price should have been a lot lower. "

England will next play South Africa in a four-match Test series, beginning at Lords on 6 July.