Hampshire v Somerset: Visitors' progress stalled by rain at the Ageas Bowl

Hampshire are fourth in Division One, having won three of their seven matches, while winless Somerset are seventh

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day two): Hampshire 211-9 dec: Dawson 53, Vince 47, Adams 47; Gregory 3-51 Somerset 43-1: Byrom 13*; Berg 1-14 Somerset 3 pts, Hampshire 1 pt Somerset trail by 168 runs Scorecard

Somerset's progress was stalled as poor weather meant only 13 overs were bowled on day two against Hampshire.

The visitors, who resumed on 18-0 having dominated the opening day, lost Marcus Trescothick for 13 when he chopped on from Gareth Berg (1-14).

But debutant Eddie Byrom and Adam Hose prevented any further loss before the rain arrived at Southampton.

Somerset, who are winless this season, now have two days to try to convert their strong position into a victory.

Hampshire first-team coach Craig White told BBC Solent:

"We knew there was going to be a little bit of rain around. A frustrating day but we bowled better this morning.

"I can only go with what the boys say but it doesn't sound like a cricket ball when it hits the bat.

"It sounds more like an indoor ball. It is hard to time and soft on the bat when you hit it. And I find it hard to follow along the ground."

Somerset opener Eddie Byrom told BBC Radio Bristol:

"Since I was small it has been a massive dream of mine to play first-class cricket so it was amazing to make that dream come true. I moved over to England three years ago to finish my schooling at King's College in Taunton and my cricket flourished from there.

"Steve Snell, the second-team coach, has been great for me and being able to learn off the likes of Marcus Trescothick is amazing.

"It was young and old last night. There was about 20 years' difference between us. He is such a calming influence so when I was walking out with him, that was exactly what I needed on my debut."