Durham v Worcestershire: Wood takes five wickets but Pears lead after D'Oliveira ton

Brett D'Oliveira completed his second Championship century of the season for Worcestershire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day two): Durham 197: Poynter 43, Rushworth 30; Tongue 4-41, Hastings, 3-44, Leach 2-45 Worcestershire 367: D'Oliveira 122, Moeen 58, Clarke 45, Whiteley 43; Wood 5-54, Pringle 4-73 Worcestershire 7 pts, Durham 4 pts Worcestershire lead Durham by 170 runs Scorecard

England paceman Mark Wood completed his first five-wicket haul in almost three years to help limit Durham's damage as Worcestershire took control on a rain-affected day two at Chester-le-Street.

After his three wickets on Monday evening, Wood finished with 5-54 as he proved his fitness for the forthcoming Test series against South Africa.

Brett D'Oliveira completed his century (122) in the visitors' total of 367.

Wood's England team-mate Moeen Ali made 58 to earn Worcestershire a 170 lead.

In gloomy conditions in County Durham on the second day of an experiment with pink-ball day-night Championship matches, the floodlights were on right from the scheduled 14:00 BST start.

And only 43.4 overs were possible, as Worcestershire were bowled after a key stand of 73 between Ross Whiteley (43) and Ben Cox (32 not out), before the umpires called off play at 19:30 BST.

Prior to heading off on England one-day duty, Wood took only three wickets in two matches for Durham at a cost of 206 runs at the start of the season as he felt his way back from ankle surgery.

But, backed by Ryan Pringle's 4-73, he finished off the Worcestershire innings by knocking over Ed Barnard's off stump with his seventh delivery with the new ball, before forcing last man Josh Tongue to fend a catch to short leg.

Durham and England fast bowler Mark Wood told BBC Radio Newcastle:

"The pink ball held together well but it seemed to go soft quickly, so I think the jury is still out. Moeen Ali said he struggled to time it because it wasn't coming off the pitch.

"Getting wickets is a big confidence boost for me. My rhythm wasn't there in early season, but I'm fine now.

"Ben Stokes has been really unlucky over the last two days. A lot of the runs off him have gone to third man."

Worcestershire skipper Joe Leach told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"It was an outstanding innings by Brett D'Oliveira and all credit to the other batsmen for getting us in a strong position.

"We had the perfect situation with a lead of 170 and a new pink ball to bowl with under the lights, so it's a pity we didn't get back out there."