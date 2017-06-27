Sussex v Gloucestershire: Second day at Hove washed out

Rain meant there was no play on day two of the match at Hove, which Sussex lead by 327 after day one

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground (day two): Sussex 358-9 dec: Wright 118, Brown 52, Jordan 50; Taylor 3-93 Gloucestershire 31-0: Bancroft 18* Sussex 4 pts, Gloucestershire 3 pts Gloucestershire trail Sussex by 327 runs Scorecard

No play was possible on the second day of Sussex's Division Two match against Gloucestershire at Hove because of persistent rain.

Umpires Paul Baldwin and Steve O'Shaughnessy opted to call the day off at 18:30 BST, just before the second interval of the day-night match.

Luke Wright struck 118 on the opening day as Sussex declared on 358-9, before the visitors reached 31-0 at stumps.

Sussex are third in the table, while Gloucestershire are seventh.