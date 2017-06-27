Will Rhodes: Warwickshire sign Yorkshire all-rounder for 2018 on two-year deal

Will Rhodes finished the 2016 season on loan with Essex
County Championship Division One strugglers Warwickshire have signed Yorkshire all-rounder Will Rhodes on a two-year deal, starting in 2018.

Rhodes, 22, who ended last season with four games on loan to Essex, has played 15 first-class games for Yorkshire.

That includes nine Championship games in the Tykes' second successive title-winning season in 2015.

Warwickshire sport director Ashley Giles earmarked the need to bring in younger players earlier this season.

The signing of the former England Under-19s captain follows the abrupt decision of opening batsman Ian Westwood to leave the club this week, less than a month short of his 35th birthday.

"Will is a genuine all-rounder and very exciting cricketer," said Giles. "He has the versatility to bat anywhere from one to seven in the batting order whilst also being a strong addition to our seam bowling attack."

Rhodes said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed my 12 years in the Yorkshire set-up, particularly my last four years as a professional, but I've had some great discussions with Ashley Giles and the coaching team at Edgbaston."

