Durham v Worcestershire: Play washed out for the day at Chester-le-Street

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day three): Durham 197: Poynter 43, Rushworth 30; Tongue 4-41, Hastings, 3-44, Leach 2-45 Worcestershire 367: D'Oliveira 122, Moeen 58, Clarke 45, Whiteley 43; Wood 5-54, Pringle 4-73 Worcestershire 7 pts, Durham 4 pts Worcestershire lead Durham by 170 runs Scorecard

No play was possible on day three of Durham's County Championship Division Two meeting with Worcestershire.

Play was called off by umpires Nigel Cowley and Billy Taylor at 18:00 BST.

A day-and-a-half has now been lost, play having been abandoned on Tuesday, when the rain arrived just in time to prevent Durham starting their second innings 170 runs adrift.

If play resumes on Thursday, Durham and Worcestershire will both have replacements playing.

Durham's Keaton Jennings and Worcestershire's Joe Clarke are now on England Lions duty, meaning call-ups for Michael Richardson and Tom Fell respectively.

Durham will delay a decision about their choice of captain for the forthcoming Twenty20 Blast until they discover whether Jennings, an England Test candidate, will be available to them.