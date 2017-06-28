Glamorgan v Derbyshire: Hosts set for final-day run chase

Andrew Salter's 3-60 helped Glamorgan skittle out Derbyshire's middle order

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, SSE Swalec (day three): Derbyshire 288 & 160 Reece 55; de Lange 3-53, Salter 3-60 Glamorgan 237: Selman 50; Palladino 4-36, Mendis 3-68 & 0-1 Glamorgan trail Derbyshire by 211 runs Glamorgan 4 pts, Derbyshire 5 pts Scorecard

Glamorgan are 0-1 chasing 212 to beat Derbyshire after an extraordinary half-day's cricket in Cardiff.

Luis Reece made an assured 55 but the rest of the visiting batsmen adopted a frantic approach and paid the price.

Marchant de Lange (3-53) claimed three quick wickets, while Graham Wagg (2-14) and Andrew Salter (3-60) combined to dismiss Derbyshire for 160.

Glamorgan, left six overs to bat, aimed to survive but lost Jacques Rudolph lbw to the last ball from Jeevan Mendis.

Salter extracted plenty of turn in the night session, giving hope to Derbyshire's spinners, before a late assault from Mendis (27) was halted by Timm van der Gugten.

It was an unlikely few hours of action under the lights, which included the use of a nightwatchman for the third night running, setting up a fascinating finish to the first pink-ball game in Wales.

Glamorgan all-rounder Andrew Salter told BBC Wales Sport:

"They always say day three is moving day and it definitely has moved on, fingers crossed the batters apply themselves and take us to a win - it's very much in the balance.

"It was nice to have some assistance (bowling), if you bowl a good area there's rough there and that kept me in the game, but if you bowl poorly there's an opportunity to score.

"(The pink ball) has felt quite good in the hand, it feels a bit more like a white ball compared to the red ball, and at times it's felt quite soft later in the day so we've got to take these things into consideration in how we go about knocking them off."

Derbyshire batsman Luis Reece told BBC Radio Derby:

"With the wicket the way it is, being positive was a big thing we spoke about and at times it may have come across a bit frantic, but especially with this pink ball you always feel there's a ball with your name on it, you don't feel set especially with the wicket deteriorating.

"To get their senior player (Rudolph) is a massive boost for us and they know we're going to be all over them."