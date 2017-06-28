Northamptonshire v Leicestershire: Alex Wakely and Rob Keogh score tons for hosts

Alex Wakely struck 11 fours and one six in his 121-ball 112

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground, Northampton (day three): Northamptonshire 261 & 289-7 dec: Wakely 112, Keogh 105*; Ackermann 3-45 Leicestershire 157 & 44-0: Horton 20*, Harinath 20* Northamptonshire 5 pts, Leicestershire 3 pts, Leicestershire trail Northamptonshire by 349 runs Scorecard

Alex Wakely and Rob Keogh both scored centuries as Northants continued to assert their authority over Leicestershire, before setting them a victory target of 394 at Northampton.

After the start of day three had been delayed until 17:15 BST, Wakely (112) and Keogh (105 not out) combined to move the hosts from 60-3 to 214-3.

The pair's 171-run stand put Northants in command, allowing them to declare on 289-7 with 16 overs left in the day.

The visitors reached 44-0, 349 behind.

Paul Horton (20 not out) and Arun Harinath (20 not out) survived a testing final hour to leave Northants needing 10 wickets - and Leicestershire 350 runs - for victory on the final day.