Nottinghamshire v Kent: Hosts edge closer to victory in day-night encounter

Harry Gurney and Steven Mullaney were among the wickets for Notts on day three

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge (day three): Kent 180 & 214-7: Billings 39; Stevens 31; Gurney 3-61 Nottinghamshire 371: Mullaney 168, Hales 85; Coles 3-99 Notts 7 pts, Kent 3 pts Kent lead Notts by 23 runs Scorecard

Division Two leaders Nottinghamshire have edged closer to a fifth Championship win of the season, with Kent on the ropes at Trent Bridge.

Harry Gurney (3-61), James Pattinson and Steven Mullaney took wickets after rain delayed play until 17:45 BST.

Darren Stevens (31) was hit on the head by a Gurney bouncer, and lasted only seven more balls before retiring hurt.

Adam Rouse (18 not out) and Adam Milne (27 not out) saw Kent to the close on 214-7, with a narrow lead of 23 runs.

Joe Weatherley (16), who acted as 12th man for the first two days, replaced Sam Billings, who made 39 on day two but has now left the game to link up with England Lions.

Notts fast bowler Harry Gurney told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"I think the forecast is ok, so we'll hope to come back and finish it off.

"In an ideal world we would have liked to have done it tonight, but you can't have it your own way every time."

On the delivery which hit Darren Stevens on the head: "He came in and was playing some shots, so I tried to make life unpleasant for him because he's not a spring chicken any more.

"I ran in and bowled a bouncer and caught him on the head, which as a bowler is tricky because you want to intimidate the batsman and encourage them to make a mistake.

"Stevo is a mate of mine and it wasn't nice to see him down on the deck like that, but I've just seen him and he's ok."

Kent head coach Matt Walker on Darren Stevens:

"Darren won't take any further part in the game. Early assessment suggests concussion.

"He's struggling with a bit of vision in his left eye and he's got a raging headache.

"We'll get him off to hospital and get him checked out because he's not 100% at all."