Women's World Cup: Rain thwarts South Africa and New Zealand in Derby

Derby is one of four venues for the Women's World Cup group games

South Africa and New Zealand were left frustrated after persistent rain and a wet outfield at Derby washed out their Women's World Cup game on Wednesday.

The 10:30 BST start for the group game was delayed, and with no respite from the weather, play was abandoned without a ball bowled at about 14:15 BST.

Both sides won their opening games, but take a point apiece from this match.

New Zealand - as one of the tournament favourites - will be the more frustrated side after the washout.

Both are next in action on Sunday, with South Africa meeting West Indies in Leicester, while White Ferns captain Suzie Bates has the chance to play her 100th one-day international as New Zealand face rivals Australia at Bristol.