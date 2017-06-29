Hampshire v Somerset: Day-night match ends in a draw despite 15 wickets falling

Hampshire seamer Gareth Berg took match figures of 7-45, but couldn't force a win in the final session

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day four): Hampshire 211-9d & 96-5d: Rossouw 22; Gregory 2-34 Somerset 147 & 88-8: Davies 47; Berg 3-17 Hampshire (9 pts) drew with Somerset (8 pts) Scorecard

Hampshire and Somerset's day-night game ended in a draw, despite 15 wickets falling at the Ageas Bowl on day four.

Somerset began on 135-8, but were quickly out for 147 as Gareth Berg (4-28) dismissed last man Jack Leach.

With a lead of 64, the hosts tried to set up a run-chase, but they had fallen to 96-5 when rain arrived.

George Bailey declared leaving Somerset 161 to win from 31 overs, but once Steven Davies (47) fell they batted for the draw, narrowly escaping on 88-8.

There were points when both teams looked like they might win this low-scoring affair, but ultimately the overs lost to rain over the four days prevented a win for either side.

Liam Dawson (20), Rilee Rossouw (22) and James Vince (20) all made starts in Hampshire's second innings, but a second collapse of the match left it in the hands of captain Bailey to declare.

His declaration had Somerset hopeful of securing a first County Championship of the season, but batting against the pink ball was difficult under the floodlights and Berg had Marcus Trescothick and Adam Hose caught to leave the visitors 4-2.

Davies scored swiftly, but regular wickets from Kyle Abbott (2-33) and Ian Holland (2-23) undermined their chase, leaving Craig Overton and Josh Davey to survive the final over from Berg.