Yorkshire v Surrey: Headingley fourth-day washout sees game drawn

Yorkshire have won three of their opening eight matches, while Surrey have won only one of seven

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Headingley (day four): Surrey 516-7 dec: Sangakkara 180*, Burns 90, Roy 87, T Curran 44 Yorkshire 27-1: Root 12* Yorkshire (7 pts) drew with Surrey (10 pts) Scorecard

Yorkshire's County Championship match against Surrey at Headingley ended in a draw after no play was possible on days three and four following poor weather.

The game was called off at 15:30 BST on Thursday because rain had affected the run-ups from the Kirkstall Lane End.

Surrey had taken control during the first two days, with Kumar Sangakkara's 180 contributing to their 516-7.

Yorkshire then slipped to 27-1 after losing Adam Lyth on the second evening, but there was to be no further action.