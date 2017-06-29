Yorkshire v Surrey: Headingley fourth-day washout sees game drawn

Headingley
Yorkshire have won three of their opening eight matches, while Surrey have won only one of seven
Specsavers County Championship Division One, Headingley (day four):
Surrey 516-7 dec: Sangakkara 180*, Burns 90, Roy 87, T Curran 44
Yorkshire 27-1: Root 12*
Yorkshire (7 pts) drew with Surrey (10 pts)
Yorkshire's County Championship match against Surrey at Headingley ended in a draw after no play was possible on days three and four following poor weather.

The game was called off at 15:30 BST on Thursday because rain had affected the run-ups from the Kirkstall Lane End.

Surrey had taken control during the first two days, with Kumar Sangakkara's 180 contributing to their 516-7.

Yorkshire then slipped to 27-1 after losing Adam Lyth on the second evening, but there was to be no further action.

