Durham v Worcestershire: Game abandoned after further rain at Riverside

Rain prevented any play on the final two days at Durham's Riverside home

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day four): Durham 197: Poynter 43; Tongue 4-41 Worcestershire 367: D'Oliveira 122; Wood 5-54, Pringle 4-73 Durham (8 pts) drew with Worcestershire (12 pts) Scorecard

The Division Two match between Durham and Worcestershire ended as a draw, with no play possible on the final two days because of bad weather.

Persistent rain prevented any action on day three at the Riverside.

And, with more rain on Thursday, the game was abandoned at 14:15 BST - 15 minutes after the scheduled start time.

Worcestershire, who had a first-innings lead of 170 before the weather intervened, took 12 points from the match, while Durham collected eight.