Northamptonshire v Leicestershire: Leics lose by two runs after thrilling run chase

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground, Northampton (day four): Northamptonshire 261 & 289-7 dec: Wakely 112, Keogh 105*; Ackermann 3-45 Leicestershire 157 & 391 Ackermann 105, Cosgrove 76, Pillans 56; Gleeson 4-109 Northamptonshire (21 pts) beat Leicestershire (3 pts) by two runs Scorecard

Northamptonshire won an extraordinary match by two runs to ensure Leicestershire fell agonisingly short of chasing down a club record of 394.

With only two needed, Rory Kleinveldt forced a leading edge from Mathew Pillans, who had scored a fine 56 to take Leicestershire close to victory.

Mark Cosgrove's rapid 76 and Colin Ackermann (105) laid the foundations for the visitors' unlikely run chase.

But the hosts held their nerve despite putting down six catches.

Resuming on 44-0 overnight, the visitors still needed 350 more runs to secure their first four-day victory of the season.

With Cosgrove in belligerent form, hitting 10 fours, and Ackermann anchoring the innings, Leicestershire gave themselves a chance of matching their highest-ever County Championship chase of 394.

Ackermann seemed set to guide his side to victory before falling to the impressive bowling of Richard Gleeson (4-109) with two wickets left and 37 runs still needed.

Pillian then assumed responsibility but the visitors could not get over the winning line despite posting their highest fourth-innings total in the County Championship since 1937.