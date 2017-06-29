Nottinghamshire v Kent: Resilient visitors' tail and bad weather denies hosts

Kent's Adam Rouse batted for more than two hours to deny Nottinghamshire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge Kent 180 & 265: Milne 51; Gurney 3-63 Nottinghamshire 371: Mullaney 168, Hales 85; Coles 3-99 Notts (12 pts) draw with Kent (8 pts) Scorecard

Division Two leaders Nottinghamshire had to settle for a draw after resilience from the Kent tail and bad weather denied them victory.

After a two-and-a-half-hour delay, Adam Milne scored 51 on his Kent debut and put on 79 with Adam Rouse (35).

Rouse was last man to go when he hooked Steven Mullaney (2-44) to Samit Patel as the visitors were all out for 265.

Notts, needing 75 to win, were about to being their reply as rain returned and the game was called off at 20:30 BST.

Kent, who were at one stage 167-7 in their second innings on day three still needing 24 to avoid an innings defeat, dug in and took eight points from the game with a little help from the weather.

The hosts claimed 12 points and now lead second-placed Worcestershire by 26, with Kent a further 13 points back in third.