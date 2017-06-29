Sussex v Gloucestershire: Jack Taylor holds firm to deny hosts victory

Jack Taylor
Jack Taylor faced 148 balls for his 69 as Gloucestershire stood firm
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground (day four):
Sussex 358-9 dec & 142-1 dec: Finch 74*, Wells 44*; Bancroft 1-67
Gloucestershire 150-1 dec & 212-6: Taylor 69*,Hankins 51; Archer 2-31
Sussex (9 pts) drew with Gloucestershire (8 pts)
An unbeaten 95-run partnership between Jack Taylor and Kieran Noema-Barnett guided Gloucestershire to a draw against Sussex at Hove in Division Two.

The visitors declared their first innings on 150-1 before the start of play with the captains eyeing a result.

Harry Finch (74 not out) and Luke Wells (44 not out) scored quickly as Sussex declared on 142-1, a lead of 320.

Gloucestershire were toiling at 88-5 but Taylor (69 not out) and Noema-Barnett (37 not out) saw out the match.

They finished some 109 runs short of the winning line, on 212-6, to deny Sussex fourth win in five County Championship games.

Visiting opener Cameron Bancroft took his maiden first-class wicket in a Sussex innings which was all about building runs for a chase, but a result did not materialise.

