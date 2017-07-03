Warwickshire v Middlesex: Rikki Clarke helps hosts recover

Rikki Clarke average 19.92 with the bat in first-class cricket this season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day one): Warwickshire 302-7: Clarke 83, Lamb 51; Higgins 2-38 Middlesex: Yet to bat Warwcickshire 3pts, Middlesex 2pts Scorecard

Half-centuries from Rikki Clarke and Matthew Lamb helped Warwickshire fight back on an evenly-fought first day against Middlesex at Edgbaston.

The hosts were in trouble early on as Andrew Umeed and Will Porterfield fell to leave their side on 19-2.

But patient knocks from Jonathan Trott (49) and Lamb (51) helped them recover.

Clarke (83) and Keith Barker (40 not out) added 83 for the seventh wicket, before Clarke was trapped lbw by James Harris in the final over of the day.

Ryan Higgins was the pick of the bowlers with 2-38 from 19 overs, with Ollie Raynor, Tom Helm and Tim Murtagh also accounting for one dismissal apiece.

County champions Middlesex are looking for only their second win of the season, while the hosts are bottom of the table, having yet to earn a victory in their first seven County Championship games.