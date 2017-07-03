Yorkshire v Somerset: Liam Plunkett takes 4-73 but Somerset fight back

Liam Plunkett featured for England during the recent T20I series with South Africa

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Scarborough (day one): Somerset 268: Hose 62; Plunkett 4-73 Yorkshire 42-3: Overton 2-17 Somerset 3, Yorkshire 3 Yorkshire trail Somerset by 226 runs Scorecard

Somerset fought back with three Yorkshire wickets late on the first day, after Liam Plunkett's 4-73 had put the Tykes on top at Scarborough.

Having opted to bat first, the visitors promptly slipped to 67-4 after Plunkett combined with Tim Bresnan (2-43) to tear through the top order.

Only Adam Hose (62) passed 50, while last man Tim Groenewald hit 41 off 24 balls to drag Somerset to 268 all out.

But Yorkshire then slipped to 42-3 at stumps, trailing by 226 runs.

Craig Overton (2-17) saw off openers Adam Lyth and Alex Lees inside the opening 10 overs, before Marcus Trescothick took a smart catch at second slip to dismiss Peter Handscomb off the bowling of Groenewald.

Earlier in the day, it was only Groenewald's eye-catching performance with the bat that prevented Somerset from struggling to a smaller first-innings total, blasting four sixes as he shared 51 with Craig Overton (35) for the last wicket.

Adam Hose was also impressive in compiling his 128-ball half-century, striking 10 fours before being bowled by England spinner Adil Rashid (2-74)