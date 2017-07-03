Derbyshire v Durham: Matt Critchley's century helps hosts reach 332-9

Matt Critchley scored a century in his first County Championship game of the season for Derbyshire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Chesterfield (day one): Derbyshire 332-9: Critchley 102, Godleman 79*; Potts 3-65 Durham: Yet to bat Derbyshire 3 pts, Durham 3 pts Scorecard

Matt Critchley struck his second first-class century to help Derbyshire reach 332-9 on day one against Durham.

The 20-year-old's 102, which came in 148 balls and contained 18 fours, helped the hosts recover from 139-4.

Wayne Madsen (54) and Billy Godleman (79 not out) provided support as Durham seamers Matty Potts (3-65) and Barry McCarthy (3-87) chipped away.

But Godleman put on an unbeaten 66 with last man Gurjit Sandhu (36 not out) to frustrate Durham and make it to stumps.

Having won the toss and elected to bat, Derbyshire lost early wickets, with Luis Reece, Ben Slater and Alex Hughes all falling to leave them 74-3.

Critchley and Godleman then put on 99 for the fifth wicket before the Derbyshire skipper and Sandhu held up Durham's charge of five wickets for 28 runs with a valuable 18.4-over partnership which sees Sandhu begin day two on a first-class top score.