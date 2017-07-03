Gloucestershire v Glamorgan: 25 wickets fall on day one at Cheltenham

Liam Norwell made his first class debut for Gloucestershire in 2011

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Cheltenham (day one): Glamorgan 117 Donald 39; Payne 3-37 & 59-5 Norwell 3-14 Gloucestershire 141 Noema-Barnett 34; Hogan 3-25, van der Gugten 3-39, de Lange 3-54 Gloucestershire 3 pts, Glamorgan 3 pts Scorecard

Glamorgan finished an extraordinary day one on 59-5 in their second innings, 35 runs ahead of Gloucestershire, after 25 wickets crashed at Cheltenham.

They collapsed for a second time against Liam Norwell (3-14) having ended the first innings 24 runs behind.

Aneurin Donald's 39 was the top score in Glamorgan's first-innings 117, with David Payne claiming 3-37.

Gloucestershire struggled to 141, with three apiece for Marchant de Lange, Timm van der Gugten and Michael Hogan.

The pitch showed inconsistent bounce, with several wickets falling to deliveries from the Chapel end which kept low, while most batsmen struggled to time the ball.

But it could not account for the extent of the seamers' complete dominance all day, with eight wickets in the first session, nine in the second and eight in the third.

Kieran Noema-Barnett (34) played a key role in getting Gloucestershire into the lead and also claimed important wickets in both innings to leave the home side favourites for a two-day victory.