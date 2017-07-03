Kent v Northamptonshire: Sean Dickson makes double ton on first day

Sean Dickson's previous career-best score was 207, set against Derbyshire in May 2016

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Beckenham (day one): Kent 434-1: Dickson 210*, Denly 143* Northamptonshire: Yet to bat Kent 5 pts Northants 0 pts Scorecard

Sean Dickson scored an unbeaten 210 as Kent dominated the first day's play against Northants at Beckenham.

The hosts lost Daniel Bell-Drummond for 49, but Dickson (210 not out) and Joe Denly (143 not out) scored freely in an unbroken 305-run second-wicket stand.

Dickson reached his century off 165 deliveries, before making his second career 200 off 280 deliveries.

Denly's ton came from only 132 balls, the pair scoring at 5.27 an over to race to maximum batting bonus points.

The partnership was the highest ever recorded at Beckenham, and a record second-wicket stand against Northamptonshire.