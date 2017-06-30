Friday night wins for CIYMS and Bready

Friday 30 June

NCU Twenty/20 - Section B

Carrickfergus v CIYMS

Carrickfergus 174-6 J Holmes 64 no, P Botha 29, M McGillivray 3-23

CIYMS 175-5 J Matchett 43, C Dougherty 42

CIYMS won by five wickets

In Section B North Down have to defeat Waringstown on Saturday to have any chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Waringstown have 14 points from four games, CIYMS 12 from five, North Down six from four and Carrickfergus two from five. The final fixtures are next Friday evening.

Muckamore have already clinched Section A and second place is between CSNI and Instonians.

Under the new format the finalists of the NCU Twenty/20 and the Faughan Valley finalists will contest the semi-finals of the Ulster Cup.

Faughan Valley Cup - Twenty/20 semi-finals

Bready v Ardmore

Ardmore 95 D Curry 18, Irish 3-14

Bready 98-2 D Rankin 59 no

Bready won by eight wickets

Coleraine v Donemana

Due to a lengthy injury list Donemana were unable to fulfil the fixture.