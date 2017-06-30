Charlie Shreck: Leicestershire seamer retires because of injury

Charlie Shreck took a total of 680 wickets across all three forms of cricket

Leicestershire seamer Charlie Shreck has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect because of injury.

The 39-year-old took 577 first-class wickets at an average of 31.80, with 145 of those coming for the Foxes.

He has not played for Leicestershire's first team since April's County Championship game against Glamorgan, a match in which he took 1-141.

"I look back with fond memories of my time," said Shreck.

"I would like to thank everyone that has helped along the way, the umpires for putting up with me and the supporters that stay with you through thick, thin and rain."