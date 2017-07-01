Saturday's club cricket results in Northern Ireland
-
Saturday's Cricket results
The final of the AJ Gallagher Challenge Cup will be between Instonians and CIYMS at Comber on Friday July 28.
Both ties were affected by rain and Duckworth/Lewis method was applied.
In each case it was the team batting second that progressed.
CI's Matt-Kai McGillivray who devastated the Lisburn innings with 5-5 last week had a man-of-the-match performance at Muckamore with 5-16 and an unbeaten 30.
In the other tie an undefeated 79 by Inst's Nikolai Smith gave him the man-of-the-match award.
Muckamore v CIYMS
Muckamore 116 M McGillivray 5-15
CIYMS needed 114 from 47 overs (D/L) - 115-6 M McGillivray 30 no
CIYMS won by four wickets
Instonians v Lisburn - Rain interrupted
Lisburn 136-4 after 37.5 overs G Koopman 34
Instonians required (D/L) 140 from 33 overs - 142-1 N Smith 79 no, A White 59 no
Instonians won by nine wickets
NCU Premier League
Carrickfergus v CSNI
CSNI 182-9 A Wright 61 no, W Horwood 31
Carrickfergus D/L target 170 from 42 overs - 173-3 (32.3) J Burton 53, I Parkhill 52
Carrickfergus won by seven wickets
NCU Twenty/20 Section B
North Down v Waringstown
Waringstown 168-5 G Thompson 62, S Khan 50
North Down 169-5 A Shields 82 (off 50 deliveries), R Pretorius 53
North Down won by five wickets
With the final round of fixtures on Friday evening Waringstown and CIYMS head the Section B table with 14 points with North Down in third four points in arrears.
The crunch game will be CIYMS v North Down while Carrickfergus, with only two points, travel to Waringstown
Long's SuperValu Premier League
Eglinton v Drummond
Drummond 221
Eglinton 222-3 R Allen 101 no
Eglinton won by seven wickets
Coleraine v Donemana
Donemana 176-9 K Dougherty 47, J Huey 40, S Campbell 4-20
Coleraine 127 S Campbell 56, J McGonigle 4-6
Donemana won by 49 runs and go top of the table
Brigade v Ardmore
Ardmore 66
Brigade 67-3
Brigade won by seven wickets
Bready v Fox Lodge
Bready 249-6 K Hamilton 64, A Austin 61
Fox Lodge 180 D McCarter 38, D Rankin 4-34, A Lucas 4-35
Bready won by 69 runs