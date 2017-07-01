Saturday's club cricket results in Northern Ireland

Saturday's Cricket results

The final of the AJ Gallagher Challenge Cup will be between Instonians and CIYMS at Comber on Friday July 28.

Both ties were affected by rain and Duckworth/Lewis method was applied.

In each case it was the team batting second that progressed.

CI's Matt-Kai McGillivray who devastated the Lisburn innings with 5-5 last week had a man-of-the-match performance at Muckamore with 5-16 and an unbeaten 30.

In the other tie an undefeated 79 by Inst's Nikolai Smith gave him the man-of-the-match award.

Muckamore v CIYMS

Muckamore 116 M McGillivray 5-15

CIYMS needed 114 from 47 overs (D/L) - 115-6 M McGillivray 30 no

CIYMS won by four wickets

Instonians v Lisburn - Rain interrupted

Lisburn 136-4 after 37.5 overs G Koopman 34

Instonians required (D/L) 140 from 33 overs - 142-1 N Smith 79 no, A White 59 no

Instonians won by nine wickets

NCU Premier League

Carrickfergus v CSNI

CSNI 182-9 A Wright 61 no, W Horwood 31

Carrickfergus D/L target 170 from 42 overs - 173-3 (32.3) J Burton 53, I Parkhill 52

Carrickfergus won by seven wickets

NCU Twenty/20 Section B

North Down v Waringstown

Waringstown 168-5 G Thompson 62, S Khan 50

North Down 169-5 A Shields 82 (off 50 deliveries), R Pretorius 53

North Down won by five wickets

With the final round of fixtures on Friday evening Waringstown and CIYMS head the Section B table with 14 points with North Down in third four points in arrears.

The crunch game will be CIYMS v North Down while Carrickfergus, with only two points, travel to Waringstown

Long's SuperValu Premier League

Eglinton v Drummond

Drummond 221

Eglinton 222-3 R Allen 101 no

Eglinton won by seven wickets

Coleraine v Donemana

Donemana 176-9 K Dougherty 47, J Huey 40, S Campbell 4-20

Coleraine 127 S Campbell 56, J McGonigle 4-6

Donemana won by 49 runs and go top of the table

Brigade v Ardmore

Ardmore 66

Brigade 67-3

Brigade won by seven wickets

Bready v Fox Lodge

Bready 249-6 K Hamilton 64, A Austin 61

Fox Lodge 180 D McCarter 38, D Rankin 4-34, A Lucas 4-35

Bready won by 69 runs

